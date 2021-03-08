Biden to deliver first primetime address as president on anniversary of COVID-19 shutdowns

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Joe Biden will deliver his first primetime address as president on Thursday, commemorating one year since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the nation.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the president’s intentions in her daily press briefing Monday.

“The president will deliver his first prime time address to commemorate the one year anniversary of the COVID–19 shutdown on Thursday. He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered,” Psaki said.

Psaki said Biden looks forward to “highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country toward getting back to normal.”