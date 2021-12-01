Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked; Prisma Health suspends requirement for employees

MONROE, La. (BRPROUD) — A federal court has blocked a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare employees.

The following is a news release from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry:

In a major win for our healthcare heroes, a federal court has halted the Biden Administration’s attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers. Judge Terry Doughty just now ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction against the CMS rule requiring the COVID shot on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.

In granting the injunction, Judge Doughty has issued a nationwide stop to the CMS mandate.

“I applaud Judge Doughty for recognizing that Louisiana is likely to succeed on the merits and for delivering yet another victory for the medical freedom of Americans,” said Attorney General Landry. “While Joe Biden villainizes our healthcare heroes with his ‘jab or job’ edicts, I will continue to stand up to the President’s bully tactics and fight for liberty.”

On November 15, Attorney General Landry led a 14-state coalition filing suit against the Biden Administration for acting without statutory authority, violating the Administrative Procedure Act, violating the Social Security Act, violating the Congressional Review Act, and violating the Constitution by promulgating and implementing Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Omnibus COVID-19 Heath Care Staff Vaccinations, 86 Fed. Reg. 61555 (Nov. 5, 2021).

“While our fight is far from over, I am pleased the Court granted preliminary relief against the President’s unconstitutional and immoral attack on not only our healthcare workers but also the access to healthcare services for our poor and elderly,” concluded Attorney General Landry. “I will see this case through to the end – fighting every step of the way to prevent the federal government from imposing medical tyranny on our citizens and turning last year’s healthcare heroes into this year’s unemployed.”