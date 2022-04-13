Asheville, N.C. (WSPA) – This weekend brings another chance to see top women’s tennis in Asheville N.C with the arrival of the Billie Jean King Cup.



Billie Jean King and her partner Llana Kloss will donate $50,000 to Ukraine Relief.



They will also dedicate 10 percent of the ticket revenue from the tie to the fund.



Local sponsors have also decided to donate including Harrahs Cherokee Center and New Belgium Brewing.



Play begins Friday at 1 and will feature the country’s top two nominated players in women’s singles matches.

Fans can find tickets at ticketmaster.com and are encouraged to donate via TennisPlaysForPeace.com