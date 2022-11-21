(WSPA) – Whether you’re shopping online, in-store or both, this is the week of all weeks to snag some major deals on virtually all types of products.

Therefore, 7NEWS looked into how you can get the deepest discounts from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

Use retail apps

As 3-year-old Brandon McCall anticipates the joys of unwrapping presents, his mom Jenny McCall gets her thrills from holiday deals. However, it’s hard to stay on top of shifting prices, so here’s her high-tech trick:

“When you’re shopping at somewhere like Target you can scan the barcode through the app and it will show you that the regular price is $16.99, but the online price is $10.82, so they will price match up at the counter,” McCall said.

In other words, catch the savings by downloading your favorite retailers’ apps or at the least signing up for email alerts.

Price matching

As far as price matching, most stores don’t do that for Black Friday deals, but Target is extending its policy, so anything you buy between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 can get a price adjustment as long as you bought it at Target or Target.com.

Be sure to check with your favorite retailer on their policies.

Which day had the best deal?

As the big shopping weekend approaches, keep in mind big-box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Price analysts with DealNews.com said online shopping on Thanksgiving day boasts some of the best deals of the season, nevertheless, each day tends to offer different types of deals.

“For Thanksgiving this year, we are expecting that to be the day to shop for things like headphones, and TVs and video games,” Julie Ramhold with DealNews said. “Black Friday is going to be really big for things like laptops and toys. And then Cyber Monday is we’re hoping going to be huge for beauty products, clothing and shoes.”

What’s hot?

TVs as always are a hot ticket item during the holiday weekend. Best Buy is featuring a 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $299. That’s $130 off!

If you’re going big, this Samsung 85-inch is $400 off!

Plus there are laptops as low as $109.

Also, kitchen appliances like this digital air-fryer are $70 off.

At Target, don’t forget the expanded toy aisles under the FAO Schwarz banner.

One most cost-cutting tip

McCall has yet another way to save; add what you want to your cart online now and wait.

“And then when it goes on sale, they email you saying there is a deal on something you saved,” McCall said.

How’s the supply?

As for stock, unlike last year, for most items there is plenty of supply. However, a few categories like video game consoles and the iPhone 14 may be in short supply.

“Especially on the iPhone status, I found a lot of the stores including the Apple store don’t have them in stock. So, if you want to get it it’s best to go ahead and order it,” George Lindstedt, who just ordered his and won’t get it for several weeks, said.

Don’t forget the “other” stores

Finally, Black Friday isn’t just about electronics and toys. Retailers like Unclaimed Furniture have their best sales of the year that day.

“It’s the biggest sale that we do we start from 8 a.m. at 20%. Then at 9 it goes down to 15% and after that, 10% the rest of the day,” Rashaad Flucker, with Unclaimed Furniture, said.

He recommends you visit the store ahead of time to scope out what you want.

Of course, for shoppers like McCall, avoiding the crowds is priceless.

“The less I have to be out on Black Friday the better,” McCall said.