Bob Jones University to ease some COVID-19 protocols

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced Monday the school will begin to ease some of their COVID-19 protocols on campus tomorrow.

Pettit said the school has experienced a 90% drop in positivity rate among campus community. As of March 1, the university has only seen three positive students cases and one positive faculty case.

As a result of this decrease, beginning March 2 masks will continue to be required to enter all public buildings but will be voluntary once students are seated. Masks will also be required to enter academic buildings but may be removed at the professor’s discretion once class begins.

Masks will still be required to enter the Den and dining common but may be removed while seated. Masks are required to be worn in the campus retails establishments such as the Bruins Shop, the University Cleaners and Bellis Copy Center at all times.

The university’s COVID Task Force will continue to meet throughout the week to monitor positivity levels and advise any further changes.