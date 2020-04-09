Body discovered in Buncombe County last summer ruled homicide

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Investigators have ruled the cause of death for a woman discovered last July in Buncombe County.

The body of Elizabeth May Mann was found on July 31 in a wooded area off Justice Ridge Terrace in Candler. The State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy due to the severe decomposition of the body.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.