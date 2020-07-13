Body found at Lake Piru, where officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned

Crews searching for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru found a body in the water Monday morning, five days after officials believe the actress drowned during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son.

“We had boat crews on the lake at first light this morning with divers, and they discovered the body floating,” Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told KTLA.

The searchers made the discovery in the northeastern portion of the lake, Buschow said.

Crews had been searching the water since the 33-year-old “Glee” star disappeared in the lake north of Los Angeles on July 8.

Divers struggled with low visibility at the 2-square-mile lake, the depth of which ranged between 10 to 90 feet, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rivera’s son, who was found on a rented boat by the vendor, told officers that he and his mother went swimming and that “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sgt. Kevin Donoghue previously said.

The vendor of the boat found the child after the vessel failed to return following the three-hour rental period.

The Sheriff’s Office later announced that Rivera apparently drowned in a “tragic accident.”

While authorities have not positively identified the body found Monday, Buschow said they have notified Rivera’s family of the development in the case.

“Hopefully this provides some closure, whatever that means, for the family,” Buschow said.

The Sheriff’s Office planned to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.