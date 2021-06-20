Body of missing 7-year-old found after family tubing on Dan River goes over dam; 14-year-old among 4 dead

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County Emergency Services officials say the body of a 7-year-old who was missing after a family tubing on the Dan River went over a dam has been found.

Nine family members went tubing on the Dan River around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, just before dark. At some point, the tubes went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden.

Four people were rescued, three died and their bodies were recovered from the river.

Teresa Villano, 35, of Eden, and Isiah Crawford, 7, of Eden were missing until Crawford’s body was found on Sunday after someone called 911 around 10:02 a.m. and reported seeing a body in the water.

The search for the final victim is still ongoing.

The bodies recovered were those of Bridish Crawford, 27, of Eden, Antonio Ramon, 30, of Eden, and Sophie Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Indiana.

Those rescued were Rueben Villano, 35, of Eden, Eric Villano, 14, of Eden, Irene Villano, 18, of Eden, and Karlos Villano, 14, of La Porte, Indiana.

Fourth tuber located on Dan River. pic.twitter.com/VusHTCS4w0 — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office (N.C.) (@rockcosheriff) June 20, 2021

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates. says he believes the people on the tubes didn’t have a way to call for help, which caused the delay in rescue efforts.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, a Duke Energy employee spotted four of the nine people at the bottom of the dam and called for rescue services. Duke Energy says the employee was just doing the right thing and trying to get help for the individuals.

The Duke Energy dam is about an eight foot drop, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Duke Energy reports that it is not a hydroelectric dam and does not have turbines. It’s a smaller impoundment dam.

Cates does not know if any of the victims were wearing life jackets, and they are working to find out if the tubes were rented or owned by the family.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the victims and families of this tragic incident,” Cates said. “We are very grateful for the men and women from the multiple jurisdictions and agencies who have invested many hours into this operation. We are also very grateful for the community support that we have received.”