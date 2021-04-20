Bodycam of Greenville County deputy-involved shooting released

EDITOR’S NOTE: The audio in the above video has been edited to remove swearing

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Bodycam footage that captured a Greenville County deputy-involved shooting on March 6 was released Tuesday morning.

The full video can be watched above, but viewer discretion is advised.

The shooting took place at Pelham Village Apartments on Toscano Court around 2 a.m. Warrants state that a deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area for a report of someone running around on the roof of a building.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, they spotted 32-year-old Tyson Devlin Moody on the roof of the building.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Moody presented a firearm at some point during the interaction with the deputy and the deputy shot him. The fire department was then called to help get him off of the roof.

Moody was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Tyson Devlin Moody was charged with Pointing and Presenting Firearms at a Person, Unlawful Possession of a Pistol, and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.