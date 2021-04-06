Bon Secours announces 5-year investment in CommunityWorks

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
bon-secours_328137

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Bon Secours announced a 5-year financial investment, in the form a $750,000 loan, to CommunityWorks on Tuesday.

CommunityWorks will use the funds to help underserved families through financial education, lending and investing.

“We know that serving our community doesn’t just stop at providing quality health care in our facilities. We must also do our part to help address other issues influencing the region such as affordable housing, education and employment. That’s why this loan is really an investment in our community,” Deb Long, Director of Community Health for Bon Secours St. Francis, said.

The loan is part of Bon Secours’ Community Investment Program, where a portion of investment funds are given out as loans to community projects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store