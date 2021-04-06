Bon Secours announces 5-year investment in CommunityWorks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Bon Secours announced a 5-year financial investment, in the form a $750,000 loan, to CommunityWorks on Tuesday.

CommunityWorks will use the funds to help underserved families through financial education, lending and investing.

“We know that serving our community doesn’t just stop at providing quality health care in our facilities. We must also do our part to help address other issues influencing the region such as affordable housing, education and employment. That’s why this loan is really an investment in our community,” Deb Long, Director of Community Health for Bon Secours St. Francis, said.

The loan is part of Bon Secours’ Community Investment Program, where a portion of investment funds are given out as loans to community projects.