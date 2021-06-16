Bon Secours offers COVID vaccine shots at Greenville Triumph game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours is working to make getting the vaccine even more convenient for those who want it. Wednesday night, the healthcare system offered free shots of the vaccine to attendees at the Greenville Triumph game as a part of South Carolina’s COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week.

“Maybe they don’t have time to go to the hospital during the work day, but they come to the soccer game… They can come get vaccinated here,” said Charge Nurse for Bon Secours Vaccine Clinics, Scott Perry. “There’s no registration, it costs nothing, and we arrange for your follow-up visit in 21 days.”

Perry said this is just one of the many ways they’re working with the community to make getting vaccinated more accessible.

“Bon Secours has worked with the NAACP, with the colleges, and with the school systems to get more and more people vaccinated,” said Perry.

Those who got their shot during Wednesday night’s Triumph game received a free ticket to another game.

Guy Weinhold said he chose to get his shot at the game because of how convenient it was.

“So I’m like it’s right here, I can do it, I got like a free ticket to a game,” Weinhold said. “So I’m like ok, sign me up. No brainer.”

This comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control designating the new Delta variant as a variant of concern.

7 News spoke with the Director for the National Institute of Health, Doctor Francis Collins, who said that the variant appears to be more contagious.

“And more likely to affect younger people and maybe more serious if you get it,” Dr. Collins said. “So if people were holding back to say maybe we’re done with this and we can now say goodbye to Covid-19, not quite yet.”

He said the vaccines, like the Moderna and Pfizer, administered at Wednesday night’s game work against the variant.

“The new data does suggest if you get both doses of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, you’re about 88-percent protected,” Dr. Collins said. “Which is pretty good. You’ve got to get both doses.”

He said it takes a community getting vaccinated to put the pandemic behind us.

“It’s going to take all of us being immunized to drive the virus out of here,” said Dr. Collins.

Bon Secours will offer a vaccine clinic open to walk-ins at its downtown location through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.