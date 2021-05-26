Bon Secours to display new mobile medical unit in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis will display its new mobile medical unit in Greenville Wednesday afternoon.

The 38-foot customized RV is equipped with two exam rooms to help care for patients age two and up. The mobile unit will be staffed by a care team, including a medical provider specializing in family medicine, according to Bon Secours officials.

“It allows us to expand access by taking the same great care you’d receive at one of our Primary Care practices and putting it right at your doorstep,” said Matt Caldwell, market president with Bon Secours St. Francis.

The Mobile Medical Unit will give patients onsite access to the COVID-19 vaccine and preventive care – including screenings for diabetes, heart disease, and other conditions. Services will also include lab work, sports physicals, as well as routine evaluation and treatment of common acute illnesses.

Bon Secours officials said the provider on board will have access to patients’ electronic medical records, allowing the patient to receive personalized care based on their specific health needs. The results of their visit can be viewed online through MyChart.

The Mobile Medical Unit will accept most insurance plans and HMOs, Medicaid, and offer a sliding fee scale for those who qualify. No one will be turned away due to an inability to pay for care. Walk-ins are welcome, but patients can also schedule same-day appointments by calling (864) 603-6099.