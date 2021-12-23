Brace for heavy traffic, lower gas prices, experts say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Now is a busy time to be traveling. AAA projects north of 100 million Americans could travel for winter holidays. The auto group expects the majority of the 1.7 million South Carolinians traveling to do so on the road.

“That doesn’t mean that these numbers won’t be lower,” AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said. “People could decide at the last minute to cancel their trip because they’re not comfortable. A lot of people have travel insurance, that in fact allows them to cancel at any time.”

With millions expected to be on the roads, South Carolina Highway Patrol said drivers’ patience and attention could save lives. Troopers remind drivers neither to drink nor use phones while driving.

“These fatalities are 100 percent preventable,” Trooper Nick Pye said. “They come from someone making the wrong decision, whether that be drinking and driving or texting on their cell phone.”

Drivers braving the road can expect some good news: lower gas prices. AAA reported Thursday morning that prices were down to $3.00 per gallon in South Carolina, $3.08 per gallon in North Carolina and $3.11 per gallon in Georgia.