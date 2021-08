SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has shutdown portions of I-26 in Spartanburg County.

Dispatch told us the call came in around 2 a.m. Monday morning for a situation in Inman. A few minutes later, the crash was reported on exit 15 at John Dobb Road.

We are working with investigators to gather more information.

Injuries were reported by Highway Patrol and all eastbound lanes have been shutdown.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.