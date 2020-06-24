Buncombe County deputies searching for missing 15-year-old

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 15-year-old from the Weaverville area of Buncombe County.

Deputies said Brooklyn Marie Netherton was last seen on June 19 leaving a home on Salem Road in Weaverville in a vehicle.

Netherton is described as 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Netherton is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.