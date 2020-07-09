Buncombe County man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Anthony Carroll Sawyer is charged with two county of trafficking in meth, two counts of possession with the intent to sell, deliver and manufacture meth, two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle with the intent to sell, deliver and manufacture meth, and no operators license.

During the investigation deputies seized 255.7 grams of meth, $15,185 in cash and numerous firearms.