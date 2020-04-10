Buncombe County reports second COVID-19 death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A U.S. military veteran in his eighties became the second person in Buncombe County to die from COVID-19 complications.

According to Buncombe County Health & Human Services (BCHHS), the veteran died on April 9 after being admitted to the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

“The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System family is saddened to lose one of our nation’s heroes. We would like to extend our most heartfelt sympathy to the family and all whose lives have been touched by this Veteran,” said Stephanie Young, Director of the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System.

To protect family privacy, no further information about the patient will be released by BCHHS.

BCHHS said there are a total of 37 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

North Carolina reported the state had 74 total coronavirus-related deaths as of Friday– a jump from 65 on Thursday.