ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone died in a ‘tragic accident’ Thursday afternoon at Pfizer’s Rocky Mount facility, according to a statement from the company.

Pfizer said a business visitor died near the loading dock after a ‘tragic accident.’

They did not elaborate on the circumstances of the accident.

“We are deeply saddened and offer our sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” the company said in a statement provided to CBS 17.

Pfizer said they are fully cooperating with local officials as they review the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.