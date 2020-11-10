Cal Cunningham concedes to US Sen. Thom Tillis in NC

FILE – Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham speaks during a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Cunningham has admitted to sending sexual text messages to a California strategist who is not his wife. Cunningham apologized but said he would not drop out of the race in a statement to multiple news outlets late Friday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Democrat Cal Cunningham has conceded to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina.

Cunningham said in a statement Tuesday that “the voters have spoken” and it was clear Tillis had won. Tillis led Cunningham by more than 95,000 votes.

Cunningham lost despite outraising Tillis during what became the most expensive U.S. Senate race in U.S. history. Tillis benefited from fallout over a Cunningham sex scandal in the campaign’s final month. Cunningham admitted to a recent extramarital relationship with a public relations consultant.

