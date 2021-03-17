Cancer screenings beginning to rise amid pandemic as more people start to enter back into healthcare facilities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the American Cancer Society, cancer screenings across the country plummeted during the pandemic. Now doctors are calling on people to get in and get checked, as early detection can be life-saving.

“There’s actually published data that shows the percentage of higher-stage breast cancer patients was notably higher in the last year than in years prior,” Medical Director of Radiation and Oncology at Bon Secours Saint Francis, Doctor Albert Attia said. “A big thought to that was due to the lack of screenings. “

Those higher rates of cancer are believed to be linked to a drop in the number of people being regularly screened. Some doctors contribute the decline of screenings to the fear of entering healthcare facilities, because of covid.

Doctor Attia said his department is starting to see those numbers return to normal.

“We are certainly getting back to a normal routine in terms of the number of patients we see per day, the number of patients we’re treating,” said Attia.

He said if you skipped your regular screening, now’s the time to set up an appointment.

“It’s plain and simple. it will save your life,” Doctor Attia said. “The randomized studies show that patients who are screened had higher survival rates than those who weren’t. That certainly applies to lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer. very simple concept.”

Especially if there’s a family history.

“Breast cancer screening, certainly if you have a family history, a close relative, you want to get screened ten years prior to their diagnosis,” Doctor Attia said. “So, if you had a mother diagnosed with breast cancer say at 50, you’d want to get your mammogram at age 40.”

But also, for colorectal screenings, lung cancer screenings, and even a trip to the dermatologist for skin cancer screenings.

“Certainly, we see skin cancer is on the rise,” Doctor Attia said. “Often very treatable if caught early. I would say those are obviously the main things.”

He also said early detection typically means the treatment can be more bearable and explained that diseases caught in a more advanced stage typically mean a more toxic treatment.

The American Cancer Society also points out more people are unemployed and are missing screenings due to a lack of health insurance. Bon Secours says there are ways to get financial assistance for these screenings.