Candidates ready to fill the Anderson County Sheriff seat and take action

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–The race to the Anderson County Sheriff seat is on. Incumbent Sheriff Chad McBride, and his challenger Brandon Surratt, told us what they want to do if elected.

“If you guys re-elect me, I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can to make sure we provide the best service here in Anderson County,” said Sheriff McBride.



“I don’t care of your religion, I don’t care your race. I’m going to serve you just as I would want to be served. And that falls back on being a man of God,” said Surratt.



McBride said, under his watch, entry level deputy salaries have increased from $31,000 to $43,000. He said in turn, there are more boots on the ground to fight crimes.

“And since we’ve been in office, burglaries are down 38%…which is incredible,” McBride said.

Surratt, once served as a K9 handler with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, before he transferred to Greenville County. He wants to create a gang unit in Anderson County.

“I want to put an emphasis on gangs. I want to be able to give back to the community. If you commit a crime, it doesn’t always mean once you go to jail, we’re done with you. I want to pour back into the communities,” Surratt said.

McBride said he wants to continue to tackle drug issues in the County.

“We’re never going to be able to rid our local society here of drugs, but the important thing is that we’re fighting it, and we’re getting a lot of drugs off the street. Since we’ve been in office, drug arrest have doubled. The amount of drugs coming off the street is remarkable,” McBride said.

Surratt said he been working out in the field for 15 years. He believes he’s able to tackle the problems he saw while working in the County.

“I’m law enforcement down to the core. There’s nothing that’s ever going to change that. My job is to protect the innocent, and protect the victims of the agencies that I serve, and that’s never going to change,” Surratt said.

Both men said they’re God-fearing and family men. They both stated they’ll work to be more engaged with the community.

McBride said he wants to continue to improve the department’s technology, and finish what he started.

“We want to take it to the next level and we want a seat at the table in any community groups, civic groups, whatever the case may be. We want to be a normal part of the conversation with all communities,” McBride said.

Surrant said his goal is to streamline the structure of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. He also said he wants to create processes that will ensure everyone receives the same treatment under the law.

“No matter if you’re that millionaire, or if you’re that homeless person, because you’re still a man…woman…a child of God, and I want to treat you as such,” Surratt added.

Both candidates will have watch parties on Tuesday evening. Our 7 News crews will give live updates as votes are tallied throughout the night.

