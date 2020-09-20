Candlelight vigil held for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Upstate

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A candlelight vigil was held to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Anderson on Saturday.

Attendees brought candles with them outside of the Anderson Civic Center Saturday at 7 p.m. in remembrance of the nation’s second female Supreme Court Justice.

Those in attendance shared why Justice Ginsburg was an inspiration to them.

“Just by watching her poise, watching her tenacity, watching her strength I think that we should be able to take from her book the lessons of her life and try to apply them to us today,” said Anderson resident Tonya Winbush.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer on Friday, the Supreme Court said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories