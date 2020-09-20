Candlelight vigil held for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Upstate

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A candlelight vigil was held to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Anderson on Saturday.

Attendees brought candles with them outside of the Anderson Civic Center Saturday at 7 p.m. in remembrance of the nation’s second female Supreme Court Justice.

Those in attendance shared why Justice Ginsburg was an inspiration to them.

“Just by watching her poise, watching her tenacity, watching her strength I think that we should be able to take from her book the lessons of her life and try to apply them to us today,” said Anderson resident Tonya Winbush.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer on Friday, the Supreme Court said.