LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) — A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver lost control of their car on East Jerry Road near the intersection with Brown Road around midnight. According to troopers, the truck driver overcorrected and swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head-on.

Troopers said the crash killed the driver of the truck. The driver of the first car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the pickup truck’s driver as Taylor Tisdale, 18. The coroner’s office said Tisdale was a Clinton High School student and played for the Red Devil Football Team.

“The Laurens District 56 family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our high school seniors,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said in a statement. “There are no words that can express to the family how sorry we are, but we send our most sincere condolences. We will do everything we can to assist the family in their time of need.”

Laurens County School District 56 confirmed that Tisdale was a member of the 2022 Red Devils Football Team.

“Words fall short while trying to express my emotions for the sudden loss of Taylor Tisdale,” Coach Corey Fountain said. “His smile and positive attitude often impacted his teammates and will be greatly missed.”

LCSD 56 said Clinton High School will have special counseling services available for staff and students in the coming week.

“Taylor will be greatly missed. His smile lit up every room he entered,” Dr. Martha Brothers, the principal of Clinton High School said.