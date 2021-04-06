CDC awards South Carolina over $40 million to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The CDC has awarded South Carolina over $47 million to expand the state’s COVID-19 vaccine programs.

The award is part of $3 billion in funding that the CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

According to the CDC, 75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethic minority communities. Additionally, 60% of the funding must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.