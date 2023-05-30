CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s beloved police chief Luther T. Reynolds will be laid to rest on Tuesday following a courageous battle with cancer.

Family, friends, law enforcement, and members of the community gathered on Sunday to pay their respects to Chief Reynolds and offer condolences to his grieving family at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in West Ashley.

Dozens of law enforcement personnel from across the Lowcountry will participate in an escort and procession from the funeral home in West Ashley to Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday morning where a Celebration of Life will take place.

Chief Reynolds will be honored for his extraordinary contributions to law enforcement and the community during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Some road closures are expected to begin around 9:50 a.m. ahead of the procession, which begins at 10:00 a.m. Members of the community are invited to offer their support and respect by lining the sides of the procession route:

Bees Ferry Road to Glenn McConnell Parkway

Glenn McConnell to I-526

Continue onto US Highway 17

Highway 17 to I-526

I-526 to Long Point Road

Arrive at Seacoast Church along Long Point Road

Chief Reynolds’ son, Luke Reynolds, is expected to speak during the funeral ceremony along with his brother, Mark Reynolds. Other speakers include Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, News 2’s Carolyn Murray, Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department, Chief Tom Manger with United States Capitol Police, and Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson of the Charleston Police Department, along with many others.

Lowcountry Voices Choir, Montgomery County Pipes and Drums Corps, and musicians Paul Francisco and Quiana Parler are expected to perform.

Chief Reynolds was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in November 2021. He underwent treatment at the Medical University of South Carolina and the Mayo Clinic, which included having part of his leg amputated to try and stop the spread.

While treatment appeared to be working, Chief Reynolds continued serving the police department and the Charleston community while navigating recovery.

But the celebrated chief announced in mid-May that he planned to stop treatment and enter hospice care. Reynolds, 56, died while surrounded by family only days later.

Reynolds began serving as chief of police in April 2018 and led the department for five years after having risen through the ranks at the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland where he dedicated 29 years of service.

Chief Reynolds is survived by his family, including his wife Caroline and children Luke and Grace, and his brothers Dave and Mark.

Tuesday’s ceremony is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. News 2 will provide a stream of that service inside this story.