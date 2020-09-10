Chadwick Boseman’s close friends reflect on his life and legacy

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–It’s been one week since actor, Chadwick Boseman was honored by his hometown of Anderson, this after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Thursday, his close friend and partner in Hollywood is reflecting back on his life.

“Get beyond the Black Panther and get beyond Marshall and Jackie Robinson. Get beyond that part of Chadwick Boseman, that was his performance gift to the world, but the man himself was much bigger than that,” said Javon Johnson, actor and Boseman’s friend.

Javon Johnson, a current starring actor in Tyler Perry’s hit drama, “The Oval”, said his close friend, Boseman was much more than an actor on screen.

“That’s what most of the world knows him as in terms of the movies and TV shows. But Chadwick was a creator, he was a voice.

A voice his friends call a quiet but impactful storm.

“Chadwick didn’t just want to be an actor, he wanted to affect the world. He wanted to change the world, to shift people’s thinking and make them see why we’re even here,” Johnson said.

“His warm personality, he was shy, but he had plenty of personality and love. Just the love he had for god and the love he had for his family,” said April Kelley, Boseman’s friend and Johnson’s publicist.

These were sides people couldn’t see unless you were in his circle, like Johnson and Kelley, who grew up in Anderson, just like Boseman.

“His presences, his purpose in life was so huge,” Johnson said.

Johnson went to Westside High School while Boseman attended T.L. Hanna. They met years, and formed a more than 20 year friendship. Boseman even directed Johnson’s short film, “Heaven”, which is one of many projects they did together.

“He was the humanitarian of love. He cared about people. He was religiously grounded, very spiritual and one of the most focused people that I knew,” Johnson said.

Johnson had a front-row seat absorbing the true essence of Boseman, but he said even though his friend has left, he isn’t gone.

“When he left, I felt like a part of me left with him, but I also felt like he left a part of him with me,” Johnson said.

It’s a huge part Johnson said he will carry with him for eternity.

“I feel like from this day forward, anything that I do in my work, Chadwick is present in that,” Johnson said. “The rest of my career is kind of dedicated to him,” he added.

Boseman’s former pastor said a private service for family members was held this past Tuesday. As for Johnson, he said he has something in the works to inspire others in their hometown.