Chance for sleet, freezing rain early Wednesday North of I-85

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold today. Highs in the upper 40s for the Upstate, low 40s mountains.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold overnight. Lows in the mid 30s, low 30s mountains.
LOOKING AHEAD: Colder air is with us through the week. Another system affects the area Wednesday; this will bring a chance for sleet and freezing rain to the Upstate (north of I-85) and NC late Tuesday night into Wednesday AM, changing to rain later Wednesday. As of now, mainly a cold rain for the Upstate, but areas north of I-85 should stay alert for a possible period of freezing rain Wednesday morning.