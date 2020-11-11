Charleston International Airport evacuated on Wednesday, reason unknown

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport has been evacuated and passengers were told to deplane on Wednesday afternoon for reasons unknown.

Passengers at the airport said they were told to quickly leave the airport and were directed to the parking garage area.

One person tells News 2 authorities have the entrance to the airport blocked and are keeping passengers away from the area.

According to Flight Aware, all inbound traffic to Charleston has been halted until 2:00 p.m.; one passenger tells us their flight from Miami has been diverted to Myrtle Beach.

News 2 has been in communication with the Charleston International Airport and the North Charleston Police Department, they have not yet been able to provide further information.