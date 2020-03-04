Charleston man charged in connection to the death of Celia Sweeney

by: Tim Renaud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man has been charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Celia Sweeney.

Police say the woman was reported missing by her friends and co-workers on February 28th.

Authorities performed a welfare check at her home and found that both she and her vehicle were missing.

Sweeney’s car would later be found abandoned on February 29th and authorities later announced they discovered her body at a residence in Spartanburg on March 2nd along with another man who was identified as 32-year-old Buddy Allen Carr.

On Wednesday, the Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 36-year-old Mark Dwayne Walton who is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Walton is scheduled to have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation into Sweeney’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

