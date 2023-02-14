CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Charlotte arcades were busted for illegal gambling with fish tables on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, according to CMPD.

The incidents happened at arcades located at 6233 Old Sugar Creek Road and 5744 North Tryon Street.

Detectives executed search warrants at both locations and said ‘patrons were actively gambling inside.’

Police said they seized around $95,000 between both locations, more than 170 gambling machines were disabled, and armed security guards, who were not licensed to perform armed security, were at the arcades.

(Courtesy: CMPD) (Courtesy: CMPD)

Misdemeanor warrants were served to two individuals unrelated to gambling; both guards are charged with providing armed security without a license.

Authorities advise the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.