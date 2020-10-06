Charlotte man arrested on charge of solicitation of a minor

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Haywood County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) — A 27-year-old Charlotte man was arrested in Haywood County on a charge of solicitation of a minor by computer.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, William Ray Hartsell was arrested on September 23 several weeks after an online investigation to identify child predators.

Investigators arranged a meeting in Haywood County where Hartsell was taken into custody without incident.

Hartsell was then taken to the Haywood County Detention Center and held on a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories