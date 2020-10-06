Charlotte man arrested on charge of solicitation of a minor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) — A 27-year-old Charlotte man was arrested in Haywood County on a charge of solicitation of a minor by computer.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, William Ray Hartsell was arrested on September 23 several weeks after an online investigation to identify child predators.

Investigators arranged a meeting in Haywood County where Hartsell was taken into custody without incident.

Hartsell was then taken to the Haywood County Detention Center and held on a $50,000 secured bond.