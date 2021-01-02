Charlotte ‘super-spreader’ church plans another mass gathering this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Members of the United House of Prayer for All People have told FOX 46 of another planned mass gathering set for this weekend.

The church, which was the center of a deadly coronavirus outbreak in October, is expecting large crowds for the arrival of the church Bishop C.M. Bailey on Saturday and Sunday.

Mecklenburg County health officials said 12 deaths and more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases were tied to the October convocation event, and led the county to declare the Beatties Ford Road location an imminent hazard and issued an executive order to shut down the church.

According to information released in Nov. 2020: Public Health identified 213 cases of COVID-19 among attendees and close contacts. Among those were 203 Mecklenburg County residents, four Iredell County residents, five Gaston County residents, and one Cabarrus County resident. At least 12 cases were hospitalized due to their infection. There have been 12 deaths — 10 Mecklenburg County residents and two Gaston County residents.

In November, Public Health attempted to contact at least 294 close contacts of confirmed cases – all of which have completed monitoring connected with the exposure.

The church re-opened in November.

FOX 46 checked in with other pastors in the area about how they are approaching service in 2021.

“It is best, again not out of fear, but out of love, to remain virtual, however, there are some that are anxious to go back but I can’t tell folks what to do with their congregations but I know for us at St. Paul we want to be prudent and of course see where the science takes us,” said Dr. Robert Scott.

County officials did not immediately return e-mails requesting comment on whether they are aware of the event, or if they were aware of any safety measures that would be taken for the event to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among attendees.

