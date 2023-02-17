GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Next week a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 will expire if no one claims it in time.

The ticket was sold in August at the One Stop of Coronaca at 101 Hwy—246 N. in Greenwood.

It was purchased for the August 29, 2022, drawing with PowerPlay and matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $150,000.

The winning ticket numbers are 13, 36, 43, 61 and 69. The Powerball number is 18.

The ticket must be claimed no later than Friday, Feb. 24 before 4 p.m. at the Columbia Claims Center.

If the prize is not claimed, the $150,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.