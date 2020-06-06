Cherokee Co. leaders host a peaceful protest to honor George Floyd

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA)- This is the second week that protests have taken place in response to the death of George Floyd.

Today in Gaffney, a peaceful protest allowed people to come together and hear from community leaders throughout Cherokee County.

One of those leaders was Sheriff Steve Mueller, who says he wants people to know what Cherokee County Police Department stands for.

“This is a way for us to say that we condemn what the nation saw in Minnesota, with the repulsive disgusting death of George Floyd. Law enforcement, certainly, we’ve condemned those actions,” Sheriff Mueller said.

Sheriff Mueller also realizes that in this time, he’s not alone in his efforts to support the people in the community.

“You saw the faith-based leaders that were here today,” Sheriff Mueller said. “They have the heartbeat and their finger on the pulse of the community and its important that we maintain those types of relationships.”

Pastor Michael Bridges, who also spoke at tody’s gathering, said it disgusted him to see the way George Floyd died.

However, even in the injustice, he still believes there’s power in peace.

“Peaceful methods and actions are the best way to make change happen,” Bridges said. “It’s all done in peace. Jesus came in peace to change the religious system.”

A memorial to honor the life of George Floyd will take place on Wednesday, June 10, at Love Field in Gaffney. It will start at 6:30 p.m.