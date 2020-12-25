Citing weather warnings, highway officials urge caution

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Highway officials are worried by the consequences of the Christmas Eve weather forecast.

Ahead of Thursday’s cold front, rain and snow drenched the Upstate and western North Carolina. With temperatures below freezing on the way, that precipitation will likely turn into ice- worsening driving conditions.

According to David Uchiyama, a communications officer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, road crews are prepared to begin clearing highways.

“We will be out pushing snow. Crews here in Buncombe County will begin their shift at 4 p.m.,” he said. “They will work through the night and another crew of about 5 folks will be coming in about 4 a.m. and pushing snow and treating the roads until everything is as safe as possible.”

Uchiyama said crews will not salt the roads until the rainfall has passed. He said drivers — if they must be on the roads — can improve their safety on the roads by slowing down.