Walhalla demonstrators unite following days of protest and arrest

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Six people were arrested Monday following rival protests that happened in front of the “Our Confederate Dead” monument on Main Street in Walhalla.

Following the protests, the city enacted a curfew that ran from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, demonstrators planned to continue the protest from opposing sides, however, it turned into a moment of unity.

“We want to come together as a people. We are free citizens within this country, all of us,” protesters said as they prayed and held a peaceful conversation.

Some demonstrators from a “Black Lives Matters” group, and some draped in confederate flags, found some common ground during the discussion.

“We need to get together and talk instead of blaming a piece of concrete for what happened,” said protesters from both sides.

“That’s not what this is about.”

“So we’re not blaming this? I want to make sure that they doesn’t have anything to do with what happened. We’re changing the narrative. that was a negative narrative. It’s a distraction from what our real purpose is out here,” the protesters adding, including community activist Traci Fant, with Freedom Fighters Upstate.

After that point, the groups joined together in a march through downtown for justice, and in some cases, they were arm-in arm.

Later at a Walhalla council meeting, the City decided not to impose a curfew for Tuesday night. The City did decide they would only impose a curfew if the mayor and the police chief think it’s necessary.

“We didn’t have problems that we were expecting, so we decided that we will not continue the curfew. But what we did enact is an ordinance, an emergency ordinance that allows us to enact one as we need to,” said Brent Taylor, Walhalla City Administrator.

Taylor said the Mayor has started a cultural diversity committee, and sees the start of positive dialogue.

“Saw a lot of nodding of the head of people understanding the perspective. The mayor appointed…started a cultural diversity committee, not only for that issue, but all the other issues and I think that dialogue is going to go very well for us. So it’ll be an ongoing thing. It’s not just about the monument there, but it’s about developing a better understanding of each other,” Taylor said.

As for the fate of the memorial monument, Taylor said it could take awhile to determine what happens.

“We’re not exactly sure where it lays because it was so long ago, but we believe ultimately, we won’t be the decider of it. But we want to make sure whatever decision is made, that we can all do it together, be happy, and move forward,” Taylor said.

In the state of South Carolina, there are certain monuments covered under the Heritage Act. This prevents the monuments from being removed, without a two thirds majority from the state legislature.

Concerns from Monday’s protest, and prior to peaceful unity march

The protests involved dozens of people. Some people were representing Black Lives Matter, while others were carrying Confederate flags on Monday night.

Walhalla Police Chief Sean Brinson told 7 News there were at least 150 people protesting and six people were arrested for breach of peace. Police said one person who was arrested had a gun. That person was also charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Randy Blackwell was one of the protesters arrested. Police said the arrests stemmed from using profanity in public, which has been in a City ordinance since the 70’s.

“It ain’t no fun, I’ll tell them that. especially for something I shouldn’t been locked up for and a lot of the other ones,” Blackwell said about 30 minutes after being released from jail.

Blackwell claims he didn’t use any profanity, but said he did knock down a sign.

“Disorderly if I understand that is when you verbally cussing and this and that, ain’t got nothing to do with disturbing the peace. Unless you was causing a fight I guess,” Blackwell added.

He said he wants the memorial to remain publicly in downtown. While others were arrested from the “Black Lives Matter” group, Fant and other protesters are asking for justice.

“… I don’t feel like it merited for people to be arrested. I feel like that was a violation of the civil and constitutional rights,” Fant said.

Brinson said he saw a lot of peaceful and positive conversations between people on both sides. He said he saw people “learning from each other.”

These protests came after a peaceful protest last Friday. During that protest, a man tied himself to the statue and was hear saying, “It should not be standing, the Confederate flag should not be standing. What do I have to do to prove that?”

Steven Daniel Grant, is the man who stood on the monument. He spoke with 7-News on Tuesday, about the memorial.

“That makes people in this town all look bad, Because the immediate thought is wow, this town is still backwards,” Grant said.

Grant said he wants the memorial monument to move to a Heritage Museum.

The monument of the soldier dates back to 1910. It says “This memorial is dedicated to the memory of Confederate soldiers by the women of Oconee County.” Brinson said the monument is owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the median where the monument stands is on state property.

City officials put a fence around the monument Tuesday morning with a sign that reads “For your protection please stay off monument.” Brinson said the fence is to protect individuals from climbing on the monument. He said they are concerned someone could fall and get hurt.

Fant and others feel the ordinance should be looked at, and more positive conversations should occur between all protesters and city leaders.

“It’s definitely time for change whether that be for the removal of the statue, the change in the ordinance, the change in the conversation and the way they view people and the way that they view each other…all of that needs to be brought to the table and the time is now,” Fant added.