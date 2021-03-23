City of Anderson extends COVID-19 mask ordinance for another 30 days

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Anderson City Council has extended a mask ordinance for another 30 days. The decision comes as some cities are beginning to roll back their restrictions.

Mayor Terence Roberts said the recent vote, was an unanimous one. The current mandate is set to expire on March 27, and now it’s in place until April 26.

“We did that because we saw the difference that was already made from the first vote of this ordinance. And we’re interested in maybe improving that number in our community, to keep those numbers going down, instead of up,” said Dr. Beatrice Thompson, Anderson City Council, Seat Five. “Felt like if we kept with this ordinance for another 30 days, it would make a big difference, and help our community become healthier,” she said.

Councilwoman Thompson said reports show COVID-19 numbers are going down, but it’s not as low as they would like.

Some said they respect the decision to extend the ordinance, either way.

“I think that it was a great decision. There’s not really any negatives, to them extending that to another 30 days, because we can see how things go, once there’s more people in the buildings,” said Whitney Rowe, a resident.

“I definitely respect that. I respect the people who are in charge and not even in charge, but Anderson as a whole, the city, for wanting to make that decision because that’s important. And I think that we’ve worn them for this long, and they are seeing the numbers to continue to go down, so another 30 days would definitely be positive,” Rowe said.

Others are either on the fence or disagree with the city council.

“I’m kind of on the fence about it, I guess just because I am pregnant and it’s more of a safety feature for me. I do wear it for myself, but at the same time, I do get tired. And it’s hard to breath since I am pregnant,” said Kayla Myers, a resident.

“I think they should go ahead and throw it out the window,” said Deborah Rogers, a resident. “And cause I’m claustrophobic, and every time I put a mask on, I have a bad panic attack,” she said.

Dr. Thompson said in cities where people are not wearing masks, numbers are going up.

“The place where people are not wearing masks and the numbers are going up, and of course we’re looking at the fact that if it’s spring break, and it’s going to be very important, because people are getting outside, and we don’t need to get careless right now,” Dr. Thompson said.

She said they want to continue their mission and promise, to make Anderson strong and safe for everyone.

“Because we’re looking at the health of all of our community members, and we want to see those numbers not increase, but to decrease. And this ordinance, if we follow through, I think will make a big difference,” Dr. Thompson explained.

The city said after April 26, Council will revisit this ordinance, to determine what happens next.