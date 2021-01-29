City of Anderson sees explosive housing growth; population on the rise

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–The City of Anderson’s population is booming, with accelerated housing growth. In fact, city leaders said it’s the most growth they’ve seen in decades.

You may hear and see a lot of construction as you drive through the City of Anderson.

“It’s fast paced. I’m fascinated by how fast the city is growing,” said Paul Still, a resident.

The development of single family homes are busting through the roof.

“So we’re standing here in a development near the outskirts of the city, and we’re seeing just a lot of residential development occur,” said David McCuen, Anderson City Manager. “This is the fastest that the city has grown in decades, and we’re really excited about that,” he said.

“From 2016 to today, we’ve had 500 new single family starts, but we also have 1,000 planned in the next year and a half,” McCuen said.

McCuen said people are popping up from everywhere. Still moved to the Martin’s Trail neighborhood from Tampa, Florida, more than a year ago. He not only moved, but his sister moved across the street. Other members of the Still family moved down from Michigan.

“Pretty much a family affair,” Still said. “We’re pretty much all close together, and this seemed to be an ideal place,” he said. “Everyone is friendly. It’s big enough to have anything that you want to do. Everything from restaurants, shopping close, there’s a lot of history here.”

Even through a pandemic, the city is expanding its territory, which is growing the population.

“We have also recently annexed 2,000 people, as well. It’s part of our growth effort,” McCuen said. “The annexation process, is just the natural growth of the city into its metro area. And our metro area is made up of 90,000 people. The city’s itself population, sits around 30,000 now. So as we grow into our natural metro area, that’s actually increasing the actual resident population of the City of Anderson,” McCuen said.

Growth is also happening in downtown Anderson. Condos and apartments are in high demand, and more are coming.

“It’s a real cycle effect. When you have more residential development, it brings more retail amenities, it brings other amenities and a greater tax base for the city to be able to enhance our parks, our opportunities for residents here…quality of life,” McCuen said.

As the city’s planning department is working hard with developers to keep growth under control, people like the Still family is happy to call the Electric City home.



“It’s amazing. It’s exciting for us. I think everybody that may be coming here, hopefully not to make it too congested for all the locals,” Still added.

McCuen also said construction is getting ready to ramp up, as they expand the Greenway. It will create recreation, walkability, and connect some neighborhoods together.

As of 2019, the census showed an estimate of 27,676 people. McCuen said he estimates the population will grow well into the mid-30,000’s, within the next few years.