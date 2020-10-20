City of Clemson names new police chief

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Clemson Police)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The Clemson City Council announced Jorge Campos as the city’s new Chief of Police Tuesday morning.

City Council members voted unanimously to appoint Campos to the position.

Campos currently serves as Chief Inspector for the Gainesville, Fla. Police Department.

“I am very humbled and grateful to be selected as Clemson’s Chief of Police. I am excited to work for our citizens and with the dedicated members of the police department. I look forward to enhancing partnerships within our community to foster a safe and prosperous community for all,” Campos said.

Campos will take over the position in November.

Deputy Chief Jeff Stone has severed as Interim Police Chief since the retirement of Chief Dixon in January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories