City of Clemson names new police chief

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The Clemson City Council announced Jorge Campos as the city’s new Chief of Police Tuesday morning.

City Council members voted unanimously to appoint Campos to the position.

Campos currently serves as Chief Inspector for the Gainesville, Fla. Police Department.

“I am very humbled and grateful to be selected as Clemson’s Chief of Police. I am excited to work for our citizens and with the dedicated members of the police department. I look forward to enhancing partnerships within our community to foster a safe and prosperous community for all,” Campos said.

Campos will take over the position in November.

Deputy Chief Jeff Stone has severed as Interim Police Chief since the retirement of Chief Dixon in January.