CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County and Clinton city leaders on Thursday broke ground on the city’s new $4.3 million library. Construction for the 11,000 square-foot facility is slated to take roughly one year.

“It is a wonderful day in Clinton,” Renita Barksdale, library director, said.

The new facility – funded by the county’s 2020 capital project sales tax – will replace the library’s current location on Jacobs Highway. The current location was originally meant to be temporary but has lasted 20 years, according to Barksdale.

Clinton’s new library is slated to include dedicated spaces for readers of all age groups, study rooms, a large meeting room and outdoor space.

County Council Chairman Brown Patterson said the library will provide resources for people of all ages.

“One of the biggest things our libraries are used for is folks searching for jobs,” he said. “We have folks to help you build your resume, help you apply for jobs.”

The library is one of 16 projects funded by the penny sales tax. Below is a full list and cost breakdown:

The penny sales tax is scheduled to expire in 2029 or once the goal of $35 million is met, whichever occurs first.