GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – In response to the Governor’s Executive order on Wednesday, the City of Gaffney will no longer enforce their face mask ordinance.

The City of Gaffney said they will continue to require mask upon entering City Hall since the Municipal Court is in the same building. This is required by the State Chief Justiceโ€™s order, according to the press release.

The Mayor and Council ask that citizens continue to follow the CDC and DHEC guideline in reference to COVID-19.