GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Greenville announced Tuesday that this year’s Red, White and Blue festival is officially cancelled.

The festival, scheduled for July 4, had already been pared down to the fireworks show, but an increase in new COVID-19 cases within the community resulted in cancellation.

“We know how much families look forward to this event every year, so this is not a decision we made lightly,” said Angie Prosser, Director of Events and Cultural Affairs.