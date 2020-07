GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville will host a joint media briefing regarding COVID-19 Friday morning.

Greenville Mayor Knox White will host the briefing alongside Chief Clinical Officers at Prisma Health Upstate and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System to address the rise of COVID-19 cases in Greenville.

The briefing will be at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Greenville outside the entrance to Falls Park.