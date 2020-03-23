City of Greenville no longer accepting cash payments for garages due to COVID-19

Closings and Delays
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The City of Greenville is no longer accepting cash payments at its public parking garages.

The move to paperless payments comes after city leaders decided cash is dirty and could harbor germs like COVID-19.

“What we’re hearing from medical professionals is this virus can live on surfaces for a longer period of time than it can live in the air,” said Beth Brotherton, a spokeswoman for the city. Brotherton also added the the city is now sanitizing payment kiosks at least four times each day.

She said the city will resume accepting cash once leaders feel it is safe to do so. In the meantime, those who do not have access to cards can utilize two-hour parking spots along streets downtown.

The city has also changed the way it handles paper mail. Brotherton told 7News the city now leaves mail to sit for three full days to allow any germs on its surface to die before handling.

