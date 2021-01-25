City of Greenville outlines plans two decades in advance, what this means for low income residents

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In 2019, the Greenville Homeless Alliance released a around 3,600 men women and children were facing homelessness in Greenville County.

Leaders are suspecting a significant increase in that number due to the pandemic.

The Greenville Homeless Alliance (GHA) is an organization focused on ending homelessness in Greenville.

Tonight city council members will meet to discuss their comprehensive plan, broken down into 5 Hunches, to better lives of residents in the City of Greenville for possibly the next two decades.

GHA has focused in on hunch number five, which includes addressing the dwindling population of African Americans and equal opportunities in the city of Greenville.

“If we just keep forming more non-profits and keep throwing these band-aids at the system we’re not fixing those root causes,” said McLarty.

The comprehensive plan is broken down into the most impactful hunches, which includes improving the affordable housing market, strengthening the economy, employment, and quality of life for residents.

The plan will also address strains such as unbearable traffic for mid to low wage workers, who according to the city tend to live in the outskirts of Greenville.

The Greenville Homeless Alliance and community members are hoping leaders not only adopt this plan, but take the steps to implement initiatives that focus on bettering the lives of the homeless and low income population.

“What we want to see is that the council works with their staff and also concerned community members to implement the next phase,” Susan McLarty, executive director at Greenville Homeless Alliance.

The meeting is scheduled to take place convention center tonight at 5:30.

To review the entire GVL 2040 plan in detail, click here.