City of Greenwood to hold fundraiser for police officer with cancer

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenwood will hold a fundraiser Saturday for Police Captain Travis Anderson. Anderson received a terminal cancer diagnosis this spring. All proceeds will go to his family.

The fundraising event — with live music, raffles, auctions, food trucks and a blood drive — runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Uptown Market, located at 220 Maxwell Avenue.

“[Capt. Anderson] gave most of his life to the care of others,” Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said. Anderson served as a firefighter before joining the police department. “This is the least thing I believe our police department and our community can do for him at such a terrible time.”

The fundraising effort began small, police say, as a collaboration with the fire department. It quickly gained traffic across the community.

“The moment that we began putting out feelers in the community, the people and the businesses of Greenwood just literally poured it on,” Sgt. Jonathan Link said. “We have so much stuff that we about filled Major Morgan’s office with stuff, to the point he couldn’t sit down — donations that came in of all different types.”