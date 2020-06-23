City of Mauldin plans to discuss zoning ordinances, may limit new discount stores

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Members of the Mauldin Planning Commission are expected to meet and discuss amendments to zoning classifications relating to certain types of discount stores in the area.

A six month moratorium is currently in effect halting any new construction of small box stores, such as Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree would not be able to build any new stores in the area for six months.

This does not include current discount stores that are under construction.

While some Mauldin residents appreciate having affordable stores in the area, some think there’s an overload of discount stores and want more large box retailers in the area.

Representatives from Dollar General say limiting discount stores could be potentially harmful during a pandemic. And with unemployment on the rise not only do these stores bring jobs to Mauldin, but they also bring affordable essential items to those who need them.

“A lot of the information we see from the city council is based on two claims. One is that Dollar stores are proliferating their city, the second is that the claim somehow attributing that we don’t offer healthy foods,” Crystal Ghassemi said.

Ghassemi told 7 News that Dollar General is hoping to add a third store in the Mauldin area.

At a January council meeting, Chairman Matney proposed the current moratorium and members voted and unanimously approved it.

The planning commission will discuss rezoning updates at tonights meeting.