SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — The city of Seneca announced a new police chief Thursday.

Mayor Dan Alexander and City Administrator Scott Moulder, in a joint statement, announced that interim Chief Casey Bowling was promoted to the position permanently.

β€œWith his local knowledge and love for his community, we have complete confidence that on day one of his service as Chief, he will be working hard to make Seneca the kind of community where we all feel safe and accepted,” said Moulder.