City of Seneca sets up relief fund for tornado victims

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Seneca announced a relief fund for victim’s of Monday’s EF-3 tornado.

The fund is through Oconee Federal Bank in Seneca and the city asks all checks be made payable to Seneca Tornado Relief Fund.

Those wishing to donate are asked to either drop off your donation at Seneca City Hall through the drive through window, at the drive through windows at Oconee Federal Bank, or mail to Seneca City Hall at P.O. Box 4773, Seneca, SC 29679.

Access in and out of areas affected by the tornado will be through Hwy 59 via Wells Highway or East North 1st St. The city said this is the only allowed route in and out of impacted areas. People need to be prepared to show identification and provide a reason for why they need to be in that area.

Those wishing to assist or volunteer can call 864-363-5428 or 864-364-5436.