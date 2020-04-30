City of Simpsonville teams with Senior Action to provide free lunches for senior citizens

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Simpsonville has teamed up with Senior Action to provide free lunches for senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the city, seniors over the age of 60 can sign up to receive free lunches by calling (864) 967-9533.

Meals are passed out at a drive-through location at the Simpsonville Activity & Senior Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Caregivers are allowed to pick up the means on behalf of seniors who have signed up.

Seniors who sign up will receive one hot meal and one frozen meal each on Mondays and Wednesday. They will receive one hot meal on Fridays.

The service starts on May 4 and the city has asked all interested to please sign up by 1 p.m. on May 1 to receive a meal the following Monday.